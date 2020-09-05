Bumgarner (back) was activated from the injured list as expected ahead of his scheduled start Saturday against the Giants.
Bumgarner will be making his first start in nearly a month due to a back strain. He endured a very rough time in his first four starts for Arizona, posting a 9.35 ERA, but he'll hope for a stronger performance in his first start against his former team.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Returning to start Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Throwing bullpen session•
-
Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Sim game Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Set to return•
-
Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Up to 70 pitches•
-
Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Sim game set for Sunday•