Bumgarner allowed five earned runs on five hits and five walks while striking out five across six innings in the loss to the Mariners on Friday.

Bumgarner surrendered two-run home runs to Mitch Haniger and Jarred Kelenic in the fifth and sixth innings. It was the second start in a row he gave up five runs. In addition, he allowed a season-high five walks. The 31-year-old has a 4.52 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with 106 punchouts in 123.1 innings. He will look to get back on track in his next start projected for Friday in Seattle.