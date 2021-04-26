Bumgarner (2-2) didn't allow any hits or walks while striking out seven across seven innings, earning the win Sunday over the Braves.

Bumgarner looked like his old self Sunday, holding Atlanta without a hit in Game 2 of the double header. The lone baserunner he allowed came in the second inning when Ozzie Albies reached on a throwing error by Nick Ahmed. Though he pitched a complete game, the southpaw's effort won't officially be recognized as a no-hitter since the contest went only seven innings. Bumgarner has allowed only two hits and one run in his last 12 innings compared to 22 hits and 17 runs in his first 13.2 innings. The veteran pitcher will be back on the mound Friday against the Rockies.