Bumgarner didn't factor into the decision after allowing three runs -- two earned -- over 4.2 innings on five hits against the Dodgers on Friday. He walked six and struck out five.

Bumgarner was able to work around the self-inflicted damage for the most part, as two of the runs he allowed came on homers. The left-hander struggled to throw strikes throughout the contest with just 52-of-103 pitches landing in the strike zone. It is worth mentioning that he felt arm fatigue in his previous outing, so it's possible that was a factor in his poor control. Bumgarner is lined up to face the Brewers next week, and he'll take a 7.27 ERA into that outing.