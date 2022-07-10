Bumgarner (5-8) allowed two runs on six hits and struck out five without walking a batter in seven innings to earn the win Saturday over the Rockies.

Bumgarner didn't have more than one win in any of the first three months of the campaign, but his victory Saturday was his second in as many starts in July. This was just the second time he's completed seven frames this year. A Kris Bryant solo home run in the first inning and a Charlie Blackmon RBI single in the third accounted for the damage. Bumgarner dropped his ERA to 3.65 with a 1.35 WHIP and 66:29 K:BB through 91.1 innings overall. The southpaw is projected to make his last start of the first half next week in San Diego.