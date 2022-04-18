Bumgarner's scheduled start Monday against the Nationals was postponed due to inclement weather, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Tuesday. The Diamondbacks have yet to announce their pitching plans for the twin bill, but it would be a surprise if Bumgarner isn't tasked with pitching one of the two games. That would give him a chance at a two-start week, as he'd be on schedule to pitch Sunday against the Mets.