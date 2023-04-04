Bumgarner's left arm showed no structural damage after undergoing in MRI on Monday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. The left-hander is on track to make his next start expected to be Friday at home against the Dodgers.

Bumgarner was seen talking with trainers during his first start of the season but stayed in the game. After seeing Bumgarner's velocity down a couple of ticks, the club opted to have the arm checked out and is chalking it up to "fatigue." The pitcher plans to throw a between-starts bullpen this week in preparation for Friday's start against Los Angeles, his second against the Dodgers this season. In the first start, the Dodgers got to him for five runs in four innings.