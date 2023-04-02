Bumgarner (0-1) took the loss against the Dodgers on Saturday, pitching four innings during which he allowed five runs on four hits and four walks while striking out two batters.

While Bumgarner and opposing starter Clayton Kershaw once battled as two of the National League's premier hurlers, the former has seen his performance slip over three seasons since joining Arizona in 2020. Bumgarner's 2023 debut didn't suggest a bounce-back is in the works, as he struggled with his control and was pummeled for five runs in the first inning. The southpaw threw just 49 of 85 pitches for strikes and walked four batters, but the biggest mistake he made was serving up a grand slam to Trayce Thompson. To Bumgarner's credit, he finished his outing with three straight scoreless innings, though he allowed a baserunner in each of those frames. The veteran is tentatively scheduled to face the Dodgers again -- this time in Arizona -- next week.