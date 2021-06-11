Bumgarner (shoulder) has begun throwing, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear exactly what this entails, but he could simply be playing catch. Bumgarner is on the shelf with left shoulder inflammation and is without a timetable to return.
