Bumgarner has been set back to Arizona to be evaluated by the Diamondbacks' medical staff after saying he felt arm fatigued during Saturday's start against the Dodgers, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Bumgarner went four innings and gave up five runs in the loss to the Dodgers on Saturday. He'll get checked out by the team staff in Phoenix, but the southpaw believes he'll be able to make his next scheduled start Friday in a rematch with Los Angeles. Whether or not Bumgarner actually makes that appearance will likely be determined by what happens during his evaluation back in Arizona.