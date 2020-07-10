Bumgarner threw three shutout innings in an intrasquad game Thursday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. He allowed one hit and one walk while striking out four.

Bumgarner was much better in his second camp outing. During a live batting practice session last Saturday, the left-hander was tagged for three home runs. "I couldn't be more thrilled with the progress he made from his last start," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. "It was easy to predict. You see how these pitchers with the type of stuff and experience they have, they improve. Really pleased with his outing." Bumgarner will get two more camp outings before gearing up for Opening Day on July 24 against the Padres.