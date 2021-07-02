Bumgarner (shoulder) will throw a 20-pitch bullpen session Friday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
If he comes through that without issue, then Bumgarner will throw in a game situation Monday, although the nature of that situation has not yet been defined -- simulated or rehab assignment. The left-hander threw 34 pitches over two innings in a sim game earlier this week.
