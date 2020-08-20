Bumgarner (back) will throw a bullpen session Thursday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Bumgarner, who threw a 46-pitch simulated game earlier this week, will be evaluated following the session to determine the next step. That next step could be a return to the rotation next week. The club estimated Bumgarner would miss two starts and that second turn in the rotation comes up Thursday. He's on schedule for a potential return next Tuesday at home against Colorado.

More News