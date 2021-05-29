Bumgarner (4-5) was charged with the loss Friday against St. Louis, pitching four innings and giving up seven runs (six earned) on five hits and four walks while striking out four.

The veteran southpaw struggled with both his command and control in the loss, tying season-worst marks by allowing a pair of home runs and four walks. Bumgarner induced only six swinging strikes across his four frames and suffered his third straight loss. Over a six-game stretch between April 18 and May 17, Bumgarner appeared to turn back the clock, posting a 1.32 ERA and 0.59 WHIP across 34 innings. He has fallen back to earth across his past two starts, however, yielding 11 earned runs and a 6:4 K:BB across 10 frames. He'll try to get back on the winning track in his next outing, which is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday at home versus the Mets.