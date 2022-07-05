Bumgarner (4-8) picked up the win in Monday's 8-3 victory over the Giants, giving up three runs on five hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out four.

The former San Francisco ace wasn't at his sharpest, tossing 60 of 100 pitches for strikes, but Bumgarner pitched just well enough to earn the win. The 32-year-old has lasted more than five innings only once in his last six starts, posting a lackluster 4.50 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 24:11 K:BB through 30 innings over that stretch.