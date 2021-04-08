Bumgarner (0-1) allowed five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out four, picking up the loss to Colorado on Wednesday.

The Rockies roughed up Bumgarner, launching nine balls off him in the air at 95 mph or harder. Following a 2020 season in which Bumgarner experienced a dip in velocity, the stuff the Diamondbacks thought they were getting when they signed him in Dec. 2019 has returned to a degree, but the results have not yet been there. After two starts, the left-hander has permitted 11 runs over nine innings. He's in line to make his next start Monday at home against Oakland.