Bumgarner was hit by a pitch on his right wrist during Thursday's game, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Bumgarner was hit by a pitch on his non-throwing wrist in the second inning and continued to pitch well, but manager Torey Lovullo grew concerned. The wrist was the reason the pitcher was removed from the gem he was hurling for a pinch hitter in the seventh inning of a tie game. X-rays following the game showed no fracture, but Bumgarner was curious and Lovullo didn't want to continue without knowing the severity. At this point, Bumgarner is expected to take his next turn Tuesday at home against Miami.