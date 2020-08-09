Bumgarner will return to Arizona to be re-evaluated for his back pain, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Manager Torey Lovullo revealed after Sunday's game that Bumgarner's removal after the second inning was due to back spasms. Over his first four starts, the southpaw's velocity has been significantly lower than he's used to, and his back issues could be the reason behind his struggles. It's unclear whether Bumgarner will be able to take the mound during his next scheduled start Saturday, but more clarity regarding his status should come after he's examined further.