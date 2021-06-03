Bumgarner's MRI on Thursday revealed left shoulder inflammation, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Bumgarner will be shut down from throwing for a few days, but manager Torey Lovullo is optimistic that the southpaw isn't facing a lengthy absence, and he said that he could avoid a trip to the injured list. The left-hander had been dealing with shoulder discomfort over the past couple weeks, but the issue doesn't appear to be a significant concern for now. However, it's not yet clear when Bumgarner could return to the mound.
