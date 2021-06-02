Bumgarner was removed from Wednesday's start against the Mets after two innings due to left shoulder discomfort and will undergo an MRI, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports. He gave up five runs on eight hits with two strikeouts and zero walks, and he didn't factor in the decision.

The 31-year-old has surrendered at least five earned runs in each of his past three starts, and he's apparently been managing the discomfort over the past couple weeks, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Regardless of the severity of the issue, Bumgarner seems likely to require at least a brief stint on the injured list given he's been unable to shake off the injury.