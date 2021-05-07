Bumgarner was hit by a pitch on his right wrist during Thursday's game, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Bumgarner was hit on his non-throwing wrist in the second inning and continued to pitch well, but manager Torey Lovullo grew concerned and removed the pitcher for a pinch hitter in the seventh inning of a tie game. X-rays following the game showed no fracture, but Lovullo didn't want to continue without knowing the severity. At this point, Bumgarner is expected to take his next turn Tuesday at home against Miami.