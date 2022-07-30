Bumgarner dropped to 6-10 after giving up five runs (four earned) on eight hits and three walks while striking out none over six innings Friday in Arizona's 5-2 loss to Atlanta.

Pitching at Truist Park for the first time since tossing a seven-inning no-hitter in April 2021, Bumgarner's latest trip to Atlanta's ballpark didn't go nearly as well. Though he was at least able to give the Diamondbacks a decent amount of length, Bumgarner failed to strike out a batter for the second time this season and fell short of the benchmark for a quality start. He maintains a 3.83 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 8.8 K-BB% across 110.1 innings on the campaign.