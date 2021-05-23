Bumgarner (4-4) took the loss Saturday at Colorado after giving up seven runs (five earned) on eight hits with two strikeouts and zero walks over six innings.

The veteran lefty allowed only one earned run through the first five innings, but the Rockies tacked on four runs during the sixth inning to sour the performance. Bumgarner had surrendered five earned runs over his previous six starts (34 innings), and he'll attempt to get back on next time out versus the Cardinals.