Bumgarner was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Thursday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

It's a rather shocking move, as Bumgarner is still owed around $36 million from the five-year, $85 million contract that he signed with Arizona back in December 2019. The 33--year-old left-hander had been lit up for 20 runs -- 19 earned -- through 16.2 innings (four starts) this season and heads into DFA limbo with an overall 5.23 ERA in 363.1 total frames (69 starts) as a member of the Diamondbacks. He'll assuredly pass through waivers unclaimed because of the remaining money on his contract before then heading into free agency in search of a new team. Top prospect Brandon Pfaadt is an exciting possible candidate to fill Bumgarner's now-vacant rotation spot.