Bumgarner allowed one hit while striking out six and walking none across two scoreless innings Thursday against the Angels.

All of Bumgarner's outs came via the strikeout and 20 of his 33 pitches went for strikes. Perhaps most importantly, Bumgarner consistently sat around 90 miles per hour with his fastball, up from his 86.1 average velocity in 2020. Even with the positive outing, Bumgarner will have plenty to prove after posting a 6.48 ERA and 1.44 WHIP across 41.2 innings last season.