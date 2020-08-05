Bumgarner (0-2) took the loss against the Astros on Tuesday when he allowed eight runs (seven earned) on seven hits, two walks and two hit batters while striking out two over 4.1 innings.

Bumgarner was missing spots early, giving up solo home runs in each of the first two innings, before he was chased in the fifth when Houston used three hits, two walks and a hit batsman to plate five more runs. For a third straight start, Bumgarner's fastball was down, averaging 88.1 MPH on Tuesday. He's averaging 87.9 MPH for the season. The left-hander will next pitch Sunday on the road against San Diego.