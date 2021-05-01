Bumgarner (3-2) allowed one earned run on four hits and one walk while striking out six across five innings to earn the win over the Rockies on Friday.

After coming off a stellar seven-inning hitless performance in his last start, Bumgarner managed to pick up another win Friday. It is truly a tale of two cities when comparing his first three starts to his last three starts. The 31-year-old was 0-2 in his first three starts, allowing 17 earned runs on 22 hits and eight walks over 13.2 innings. In his last three starts, he's 3-0 while allowing only two earned runs and two walks over 17 innings. The only consistency this season is his 9.6 K/9.