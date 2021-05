Bumgarner (wrist) is expected to make his next start Tuesday at home against Miami, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Bumgarner was hit by a pitch on his right (non-throwing) wrist/hand during his last start, an event that led to manager Torey Lovullo removing him after six innings in what had been a dominant start for the left-hander. X-rays came back negative, and Bumgarner is feeling better, according to Lovullo.