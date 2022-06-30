Bumgarner (3-8) took the loss to the Padres on Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits and three walks while striking out four over five innings.

Bumgarner dropped a second straight decision against San Diego, though the results were better this time around (one earned run compared to four last week). The lefty has done a good job limiting walks for the most part this season, but the homers (12 allowed in 79.1 innings) combined with a low strikeout rate suggest there is regression coming to his 3.63 ERA. Bumgarner lines up for another home start early next week when his former team, the Giants, come to the desert.