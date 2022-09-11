Bumgarner (6-14) took the loss against Colorado on Saturday, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two batters over six innings.

Bumgarner was in vintage form through five frames, keeping the Rockies off the scoreboard while allowing just two hits. However, things turned south for the veteran lefty in the sixth, as he allowed the first five hitters he faced to reach base on a walk, three doubles and a massive C.J. Cron three-run home run. Bumgarner was allowed to fight through the inning and retired three of the final four batters he faced, but the damage was enough to send him to his 14th loss. That is second-worst in the majors and is the most losses he has ever taken in a single campaign.