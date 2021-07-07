Bumgarner (shoulder) allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk over 2.1 innings for the ACL D-backs on Monday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Bumgarner dropped in on the Arizona Complex League to test out his ailing left shoulder and came out of it without a setback. "That, to me, obviously, is always the most important thing," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. "You can throw away the results." Lovullo would not divulge the next steps for the left-hander, who has thrown two bullpen sessions and a sim game the past week.