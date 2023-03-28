Bumgarner allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out two over five innings in Monday's spring start against Cleveland.

Bumgarner, who made his third and final Cactus League start, was strong until Cleveland's three-run fifth inning when events went awry. He was beaten to first base on an infield grounder that became a hit, then hit a batter and fired wide to first base on a bunt attempt. The inning snowballed from there. He told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic that he didn't feel tired but all signs pointed to that as a reason. On a brighter note, Bumgarner showed confidence in his changeup, an offering he threw 10 times and elicited two swings-and-misses. The pitch, which has eluded the left-hander, is something he worked on this spring. "It's got a little bit of movement - enough movement where it gives me a little more confidence to throw it, especially behind in the count," Bumgarner said. He's scheduled to start Saturday, April 1, on the road against the Dodgers.