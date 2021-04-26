Bumgarner (2-2) didn't allow any hits or walks while striking out seven across seven innings, earning the win Sunday over the Braves.

Bumgarner looked like his old self Sunday, delivering an unique seven inning no-hitter in game two of the double header with the Braves. The lone baserunner came in the second inning when Ozzie Albies reached on a throwing error by Nick Ahmed. Bumgarner has allowed only two hits and one run in his last 12 innings compared to 22 hits and 17 runs in his first 13.2 innings. The veteran pitcher will be back on the mound Friday against the Rockies.