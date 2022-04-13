Bumgarner didn't factor into the decision during Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Houston, allowing one run on five hits and two walks with two strikeouts in five innings.

Bumgarner avoided trouble other than a Jose Siri solo shot in the fifth inning despite the low strikeout total. That's now consecutive starts allowing one run for the 32-year-old, though he's failed to reach 80 pitches or three strikeouts in either outing, which severely limits his upside until he can go deeper into the game. He'll take the mound again Monday in Washington.