Bumgarner (2-4) took the loss Wednesday as the Diamondbacks were downed 6-0 by Atlanta, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out six.

The veteran lefty pitched well enough to earn a win, but Arizona's offense never showed up. Bumgarner tossed 103 pitches (62 strikes) en route to his second quality start of the season, and he'll take a 3.31 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 37:18 K:BB through 54.1 innings into his next outing.