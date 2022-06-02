Bumgarner (2-4) took the loss Wednesday as the Diamondbacks were downed 6-0 by Atlanta, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out six.
The veteran lefty pitched well enough to earn a win, but Arizona's offense never showed up. Bumgarner tossed 103 pitches (62 strikes) en route to his second quality start of the season, and he'll take a 3.31 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 37:18 K:BB through 54.1 innings into his next outing.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Season-high seven punchouts•
-
Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Takes second loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Submits first quality start•
-
Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Ejected from Wednesday's game•
-
Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Picks up first win•
-
Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Limits Mets to one run•