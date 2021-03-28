Manager Torey Lovullo said that Bumgarner will start the Diamondbacks' season opener Thursday in San Diego, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

After Zac Gallen was diagnosed Tuesday with a hairline fracture in his forearm that will result in him beginning the season on the shelf, Bumgarner became the logical choice to get the ball on Opening Day. Though he turned in career-worst numbers (6.48 ERA, 1.44 WHIP in 41.2 innings) over his nine-start debut season with Arizona in 2020, Bumgarner has shown improved velocity this spring and has generated better results due in part to altered mechanics. The 31-year-old lefty's best days are clearly behind him at this point, but if the spring changes prove to be real, he could have some appeal in mixed leagues as a late-round bounce-back target.