Bumgarner (6-9) earned the win during Saturday's 7-2 victory over Washington, allowing two runs on four hits with nine strikeouts in eight innings.

Arizona jumped out to an early lead and Bumgarner cruised through a season-high eight innings to earn his third win in four starts. The 32-year-old has held the opposition to no more than three runs in four of his last five starts, compiling a 3.60 ERA during the successful stretch. Bumgarner owns a 3.71 ERA and 1.33 WHIP with 78 strikeouts in 104.1 innings and lines up to face Atlanta on the road next weekend.