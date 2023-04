Bumgarner (arm) said Thursday that he expects to take his next scheduled turn in the Diamondbacks' rotation, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Bumgarner felt a bit of arm fatigue over the course of his season debut last Saturday against the Dodgers and was lit up for five earned runs on four hits and four walks over four innings. But an MRI taken Monday showed nothing concerning and he's since thrown a side session without issue. He's lined up for a rematch versus the Dodgers on Friday night in Arizona.