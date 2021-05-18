Bumgarner left Monday's game against the Dodgers with a spasm in left adductor, a muscle in the groin/thigh area, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Bumgarner said he felt something while warming up but was able to pitch through it for four innings before departing. The issue appears to be so minor that the Diamondbacks are not planning to have the pitcher undergo an MRI. Bumgarner was confident that he would not miss any time. The left-hander's next scheduled start is Saturday at Colorado.