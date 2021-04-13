Bumgarner (0-2) struggled again, as he allowed six runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five over 4.2 innings as he took the loss against the Athletics on Monday.

Bumgarner had things mildly under control early on, as he gave up runs in the first and the third to put the D-backs in a 3-0 hole. The wheels completely came off in the fifth; however, as he allowed three more runs and seemed to have lost control of his command after he issued a walk, hit a batter and allowed the final run of the inning on a hanging curveball that Matt Chapman smashed for a solo home run. The 31-year-old owns an 11.20 ERA through three starts which is currently the worst earned run average among all qualified pitchers in the majors. It's sad to see Bumgarner struggling after he's been so dominant for most of his career, as he'll look to right the ship in his next outing against the Nationals on Sunday.