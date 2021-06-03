Bumgarner (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday.
Bumgarner was diagnosed with left shoulder inflammation after he underwent an MRI on Thursday. Although manager Torey Lovullo was initially optimistic about the southpaw's status, he'll miss at least one turn through the rotation while he recovers. Right-hander Humberto Castellanos was recalled from Triple-A Reno in a corresponding move and is expected to pitch out of the bullpen, while it's not yet clear who could fill Bumgarner's spot in the rotation.
