Bumgarner was placed on the 10-day injured list with a mid-back strain Monday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Bumgarner left his start Sunday against San Diego after allowing six runs in just two innings of work. His poor start to the season, which has seen him struggle to a 9.35 ERA through four outings, may be related to his back issues. The Diamondbacks are hopeful that he'll only miss a pair of starts. It's not yet clear who will replace him in the rotation, though Alex Young made 15 starts last year and would seemingly be a logical candidate.