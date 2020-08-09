Bumgarner (0-3) yielded six runs on five hits and a walk in two innings Sunday, striking out two batters and taking the loss against San Diego. He allowed four home runs.

Bumgarner coughed up two homers in both the first and second innings, including two to Manny Machado. The 31-year-old lefty has had a brutal start to 2020, sporting a 9.35 ERA in 17.1 innings. His fastball velocity, which averaged a career-low 87.9 MPH over his first three outings, dropped even further Sunday when it averaged 87.1, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. Diamondbacks pitching coach Matt Herges said before the start that more than diminished velocity, Bumgarner's being hurt by lack of location, which was an issue as well Sunday. He'll get a chance at revenge against the Padres at home Saturday.