Bumgarner didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Mets, allowing an unearned run on four hits with four strikeouts.
Bumgarner delivered his best outing of the season Sunday, surrendering no earned runs for the second straight start while posting his first turn with zero walks. Through four starts, Bumgarner has a 1.00 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 18 innings, though his FIP is much higher at 5.01 due to 10 walks. He's currently slated to pitch next on Friday against the Cardinals.
