Bumgarner allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out four during Tuesday's intrasquad game, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
The lone run came on a solo home run by Kevin Cron, a ball that barely cleared the fence. Bumgarner will have one more camp outing and lines up to pitch Opening Day on July 24 at San Diego.
