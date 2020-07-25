Bumgarner (0-1) surrendered three runs on four hits and three walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out four in a loss to the Padres on Friday.

Bumgarner's first start as a Diamondback was going fine until the sixth inning. The southpaw allowed a double to Fernando Tatis and walked both Tommy Pham and Jurickson Profar before Eric Hosmer's bases-clearing double ended his night. Bumgarner posted a career-worst 3.90 ERA in 2019 -- he's no longer a top-tier fantasy ace, but fantasy managers will expect better than what he showed Friday. The 30-year-old will next start on the road Wednesday against the Rangers.