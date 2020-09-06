Bumgarner (0-4) was tagged with the loss Saturday against the Giants. He allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two over four innings.

Bumgarner, who had missed four starts with a back injury, was lifted after 72 pitches, which was a rational decision by manager Torey Lovullo. The left-hander's velocity was up a tick, according to Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. He averaged 87.8 MPH on his fastball and 83.1 on his cutter in the four starts prior to the injury. Those improved to 88.7 and 84.1, respectively, Saturday. "I was just excited to be back out there and see the stuff starting to pick up a little bit for me," Bumgarner said. "It was marginal, but we're trending in the right direction, I guess, with the stuff and the way I felt and making pitches and stuff. So I was pretty happy about it." Bumgarner will look to build off this outing when he makes his next start Thursday at home against the Dodgers.