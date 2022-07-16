Bumgarner (5-9) allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits and four walks with three strikeouts in five innings, taking the loss Friday versus the Diamondbacks.

The Padres did all their damage in the second and third innings, and the Diamondbacks couldn't get Bumgarner off the hook. This was the fifth time in his last eight starts the southpaw has gone exactly five innings as he continues to struggle with pitching deeper into games. The four walks he allowed Friday matched a season high, but he's allowed only one homer in his last five outings. For the season, Bumgarner has a 3.83 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 69:33 K:BB across 96.1 innings in 19 starts.