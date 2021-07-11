Bumgarner (shoulder) allowed seven runs (four earned) on nine hits and one walk over 4.1 innings in a start for the ACL D-backs in the Arizona Complex League on Saturday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo received reports that Bumgarner felt good on the mound and after the outing. He also said the stuff was good, which doesn't quite square with the results. The manager did not indicate what the next step for the left-hander would be.