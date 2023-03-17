Bumgarner allowed two hits and two walks while striking out five over 3.1 scoreless innings in Thursday's spring start against the Cubs.

Bumgarner had been scheduled to start one of Wednesday's two games, but rain canceled both and he was pushed to Thursday. It was his second start in the Cactus League, though he also threw 3.2 innings in a "B" game against minor leaguers. On Thursday, the lefty allowed a hit in the first inning and was pulled in the second with one out and the bases loaded to preserve his pitch count and get another up-and-down. The zero runs allowed were due largely the work of reliever Zach McAllister, who escaped the second-inning jam. Bumgarner returned to pitch perfect third and fourth innings.